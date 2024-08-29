Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Trading 19.7% Higher

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Banco Comercial Português Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Comercial Português’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

