Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,718 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

