Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 88,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,769,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,525,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

