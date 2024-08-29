Banco Santander S.A. Invests $2.53 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $182.86. 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
