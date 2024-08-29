Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 9,775 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.76.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.30. 1,604,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

