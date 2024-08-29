Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,117 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,350. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

