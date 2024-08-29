Banco Santander S.A. Sells 14,006 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 8,780,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066,722. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

