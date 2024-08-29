Banco Santander S.A. Sells 8,160 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.33. 13,202,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,927,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $878.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

