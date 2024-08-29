Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.83. 736,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.27. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

