Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 2.6%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 18,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 263,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.52.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIB

Bancolombia Trading Down 2.4 %

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.