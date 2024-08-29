Bank of America Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $535.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $478.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,738. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

