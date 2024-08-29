Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

BMO traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 749,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

