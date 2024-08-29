Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.68), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($143,012.87). In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,564.02). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.68), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($143,012.87). Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 227.53 ($3.00) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 875.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

