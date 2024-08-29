Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

