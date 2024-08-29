Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 253,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,331,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.