Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $762.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 762.50 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.89), with a volume of 1245203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759.72 ($10.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.86) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 910 ($12.00) to GBX 920 ($12.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.60) to GBX 950 ($12.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($12.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 149.90 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 692.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 669.62.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

