Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

