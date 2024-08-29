Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.8 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.10-$6.35 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Up 15.8 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,325. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.87.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,383,370 shares of company stock worth $208,083,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

