BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 255,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 124,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.93.
