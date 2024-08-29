Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

