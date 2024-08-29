Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $361.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,046. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

