Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 177.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,593 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 942.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 207,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

PDCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 2,298,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,146. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

