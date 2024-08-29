Bfsg LLC Has $193,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 380,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,959. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

