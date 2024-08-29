Bfsg LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.07. 527,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

