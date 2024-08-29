Bfsg LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after buying an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.2 %

MP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.