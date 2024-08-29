Bfsg LLC Sells 265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. 316,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

