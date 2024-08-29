BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.465 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.
BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.
BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:BHP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. 860,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,584. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
