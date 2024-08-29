Big River Industries Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Big River Industries Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.
Big River Industries Company Profile
