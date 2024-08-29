Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 41,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 45,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

