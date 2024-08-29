Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.35. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 608,148 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

