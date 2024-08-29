BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.75

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 316452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

