Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,213. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

