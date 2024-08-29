BioSyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.45

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 22762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

The company has a market cap of C$125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

