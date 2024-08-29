biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Upexi alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Upexi and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00 biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 539.39%. biote has a consensus price target of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than biote.

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of biote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -28.34% -54.97% -23.24% biote 4.30% -36.67% 12.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $83.98 million 0.05 -$16.93 million N/A N/A biote $187.23 million 2.02 $3.32 million $0.11 55.45

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Summary

biote beats Upexi on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.