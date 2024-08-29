BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $59,299.60 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $59,299.60 or 1.00064269 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $736.43 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055198 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,294.99699079 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.