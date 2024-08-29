BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.55 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,178.48 or 0.99961946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00055332 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,114,638,974 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000854 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.