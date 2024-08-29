Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Sells $37,765.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $37,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,283 shares in the company, valued at $423,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

BLFY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 614,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

