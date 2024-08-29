Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 138,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 148,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 18.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

