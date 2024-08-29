B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 6,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.