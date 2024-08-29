BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.15.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

