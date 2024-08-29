Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BSBK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a PE ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.