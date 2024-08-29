BOOK OF MEME 24 Hour Volume Hits $107.67 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $431.43 million and approximately $107.67 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,768,288 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,768,418.8941. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00615981 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $161,286,217.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

