Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,583,395. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

BSX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $80.34. 978,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,732. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.