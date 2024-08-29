Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Trading Down 0.1 %

BOUYY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 9,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,675. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

