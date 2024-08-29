Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.85

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 16677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Brambles Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

