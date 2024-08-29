BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.