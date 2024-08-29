BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

