Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

