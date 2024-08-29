Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

BNRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.85.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

