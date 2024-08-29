Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
BNRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.85.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
