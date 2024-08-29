BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 144.9% in August

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.5 %

BTSGU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

