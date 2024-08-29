Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

BRLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 18,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,563. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $33,235.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

